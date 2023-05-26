New update

 Skip to content

Lair Hockey update for 26 May 2023

-Fixes some bugs such as a crash on graphical setting change and the inability of getting to the pool table
-Update to the newest 3.5.2 Godot engine
-Added FXAA support for a faster if a bit blurrier anti alias solution
-Improvement on the shadow quality and performance
-Small details

