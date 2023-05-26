-Fixes some bugs such as a crash on graphical setting change and the inability of getting to the pool table
-Update to the newest 3.5.2 Godot engine
-Added FXAA support for a faster if a bit blurrier anti alias solution
-Improvement on the shadow quality and performance
-Small details
Lair Hockey update for 26 May 2023
New update
-Fixes some bugs such as a crash on graphical setting change and the inability of getting to the pool table
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update