Update 1.2 is out now with the following major features:
- Logistics Ships which increase reinforce rate for nearby fleets
- Buildings
- Static Galaxy Objects
- Auras for these objects and buildings
- Faction Privileges
- Faction Loyalty system change
- Defines Editor
- 3 changed Reform lines
- Puppets and Overlords
- New Empire Selection Screen
- Outliner to easily select fleets and Regions
- Unit Upgrades
- Some new Decisions and Events
- Performance Improvements
- New Tutorial
- Font Size Increase
- Empire in Chaos Changes
- Faction Regional Control
A lot of back end stuff has changed since 1.1 so if you encounter any bugs or things that feel out of place please report them on our Discord Server in the Bug Reports channel.
Some things to do with the new stuff:
- Play the new Empire in Chaos Scenario. The Empire's position has been changed as we have turned back the clock to before Sector Solar's revolt against it. The Empire of Man now has many puppets, but all those puppets are disloyal and will soon break free, likely in unison.
- Check out the new playable countries in each scenario. The new Empire Selector allows you to pick any country which controls territory, rather than before where only some countries were available for play. This opens up many options to play some of the weaker or more obscure countries in each scenario.
- Experiment with the Buildings. Buildings have a great degree of complexity due to how they can be affected by the auras and adjacencies of surrounding objects. You can combine these effects to greatly boost the effectiveness of their production.
- Make some mods. The new Defines Editor has its limits, but is very useful for adding content to the game. You can also overwrite existing content by creating something with the same internal name.
Changed files in this update