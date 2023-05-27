Share · View all patches · Build 11329796 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 19:26:25 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.2 is out now with the following major features:

Logistics Ships which increase reinforce rate for nearby fleets

Buildings

Static Galaxy Objects

Auras for these objects and buildings

Faction Privileges

Faction Loyalty system change

Defines Editor

3 changed Reform lines

Puppets and Overlords

New Empire Selection Screen

Outliner to easily select fleets and Regions

Unit Upgrades

Some new Decisions and Events

Performance Improvements

New Tutorial

Font Size Increase

Empire in Chaos Changes

Faction Regional Control

A lot of back end stuff has changed since 1.1 so if you encounter any bugs or things that feel out of place please report them on our Discord Server in the Bug Reports channel.

