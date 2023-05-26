Hotfix 1 - Player Update and Tournament

Hello everyone!
This week has been a blast, and meeting new players and hearing everyone's ideas since Early Access release has been really helpful in making X8 an even better game. With the community's help, we were able to uncover and fix a lot of issues with the game and this first update is all because of your efforts. Today, Friday, May 26th, marks the release of Hotfix 1 - The Player Update.
This is only the first of many updates coming down the pipeline to you all. The more feedback and issues you bring to us, the better the game will be as time goes on. Join us on Discord to provide us with your feedback! https://discord.gg/x8vr
Changes include:
New Features
- Added scrolling function to the Friends list when user has a long name
- Added scrolling function to the Round Result popup when the texts are too long
- Disabled auto-balancing
- The game now prevents ghosts from seeing & hearing enemy players unless living players can see them
- The game now loads the tutorial after intro sequence on first time load
- Implemented Bombsite Markers
- Added Confirm Popup for Defaults button
- "PROFILE" is displayed as a title when selecting "Profile" in the Main Lobby menu
- Added Discord Link in the main menu
Balance
- Changed all melee abilities cooldown
- Adjusted curveball lifespan and velocity so it's easier to control
- Ability Pricing Update
- Increased the attenuation radius of Bomb planting SFX so that players can hear it from farther away
- Increased Armors HP Light = 60, Heavy = 90, ~1.5 shots more TTK, No regeneration
Bug fixes
- Investigated and re-enabled prediction for ADS
- Bug fixes and improvements on planting and defusing experience
- Fixed Error Code:200 displays whenever loading into the game mode
- Hero selection panel in Practice mode displays the correct title now
- Players can now only buy a certain amount of abilities to prevent placing many abilities during the Buy phase
- All unpurchaseable items would be greyed out in the Shop UI
- Fixed Ultimate ability purchase logic using Shop UI
- Fixed two players could interact with the defuser handles and defuse the Syphon
- Fixed several server and client crashes
Improvements
- Turret patrol mode improvements
- Made the X button in Shop UI more obvious
- Adjusted wall collisions at Bombsite B in Rock Fortress map
- Increased threshold for closing the in-game options menu. Users can comfortably read the hero cheatsheet in the options menu
- Improved Interactable Item Colliders
- The game now saves Vivox default device
**Please be advised that players on an older version of the game will no longer have access to the online servers until you update your game.
The 1st X8 Invitational Tournament will be taking place at 6 pm PST today, Friday, May 26th on VAL's Twitch and YouTube channels! Competitors are a mix of US and Japanese teams, including one team made up of Closed Beta Testers from the community!
Come join us in watching the premiere of such an exciting event!
Check out the Tournament trailer here! https://twitter.com/PlayX8VR/status/1659599055897640960/
VAL Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/valvr_esports
VAL YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valvresports/
Download X8 here!
📌 Meta: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/4518172508241377/
