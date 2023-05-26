Hotfix 1 - Player Update and Tournament

Hello everyone!

This week has been a blast, and meeting new players and hearing everyone's ideas since Early Access release has been really helpful in making X8 an even better game. With the community's help, we were able to uncover and fix a lot of issues with the game and this first update is all because of your efforts. Today, Friday, May 26th, marks the release of Hotfix 1 - The Player Update.

This is only the first of many updates coming down the pipeline to you all. The more feedback and issues you bring to us, the better the game will be as time goes on. Join us on Discord to provide us with your feedback! https://discord.gg/x8vr

Changes include:

New Features

Added scrolling function to the Friends list when user has a long name

Added scrolling function to the Round Result popup when the texts are too long

Disabled auto-balancing

The game now prevents ghosts from seeing & hearing enemy players unless living players can see them

The game now loads the tutorial after intro sequence on first time load

Implemented Bombsite Markers

Added Confirm Popup for Defaults button

"PROFILE" is displayed as a title when selecting "Profile" in the Main Lobby menu

Added Discord Link in the main menu

Balance

Changed all melee abilities cooldown

Adjusted curveball lifespan and velocity so it's easier to control

Ability Pricing Update

Increased the attenuation radius of Bomb planting SFX so that players can hear it from farther away

Increased Armors HP Light = 60, Heavy = 90, ~1.5 shots more TTK, No regeneration

Bug fixes

Investigated and re-enabled prediction for ADS

Bug fixes and improvements on planting and defusing experience

Fixed Error Code:200 displays whenever loading into the game mode

Hero selection panel in Practice mode displays the correct title now

Players can now only buy a certain amount of abilities to prevent placing many abilities during the Buy phase

All unpurchaseable items would be greyed out in the Shop UI

Fixed Ultimate ability purchase logic using Shop UI

Fixed two players could interact with the defuser handles and defuse the Syphon

Fixed several server and client crashes

Improvements

Turret patrol mode improvements

Made the X button in Shop UI more obvious

Adjusted wall collisions at Bombsite B in Rock Fortress map

Increased threshold for closing the in-game options menu. Users can comfortably read the hero cheatsheet in the options menu

Improved Interactable Item Colliders

The game now saves Vivox default device

**Please be advised that players on an older version of the game will no longer have access to the online servers until you update your game.

The 1st X8 Invitational Tournament will be taking place at 6 pm PST today, Friday, May 26th on VAL's Twitch and YouTube channels! Competitors are a mix of US and Japanese teams, including one team made up of Closed Beta Testers from the community!

Come join us in watching the premiere of such an exciting event!

Check out the Tournament trailer here! https://twitter.com/PlayX8VR/status/1659599055897640960/

VAL Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/valvr_esports

VAL YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valvresports/

Download X8 here!

📌 Meta: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/4518172508241377/

📌 Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1763510/X8/