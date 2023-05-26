 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 26 May 2023

Update 1.9.15_EarlyAccess: More Launch Points Sun Valley

-Add a total of 150 launch points on Sun Valley Map.
-Add settings option for Collapsible Wing After Landing. Default is set to false so the wing stays inflated.
-Tweak thermal spawning algorithm to produce thermals more consistently over time.
-Make mini-wing physics a bit more sensitive and easier to perform flips.

