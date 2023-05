Share · View all patches · Build 11329701 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 20:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Here is a small fix for some issues that came up in todays patch release

Fixed an issue with it being difficult to add first item to storage holders

Possible Fix for crashing issues on some machines

Fixed some issues with player movement on some machines

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.