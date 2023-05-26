 Skip to content

Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 update for 26 May 2023

Patch 1.0.3 - Resolutions, Readability & Minor Fixes

We have just released an update for Do Not Feed the Monkeys, bringing it to version 1.0.3. This update focuses on addressing readability issues that some users encountered in previous versions, particularly in Chinese, Russian, and Korean languages.

The key improvements in version 1.0.3 include:

  • The game now supports resolutions higher than 1080p.
  • The clarity of the text has been enhanced for all languages.
  • Optimization has been done for the text outlines in the "cages" (dialogues).
  • The font size has been increased in certain languages.

Please note that enlarging some fonts may have caused a few texts to be displaced by a few pixels. We are actively working on repositioning those texts to ensure that every text in the game appears in its correct place.

We value your feedback and would appreciate hearing your thoughts on the new version and these improvements!

Furthermore, we continue to fine-tune the game in various aspects. For example, we are aware that in very specific situations, a few texts may appear in a different language, or in the cage featuring the mechanic (perhaps you have already encountered her!), there might be an occasional speech bubble placed slightly too high.

Rest assured that we are closely monitoring your feedback on Discord, Steam, social media, and other platforms. We are committed to keeping on polishing the game here and there to enhance the overall experience even more.

Once again, we sincerely appreciate your support!

