Eternamine 1.1 is here!

Hey everyone
The first ever content update for Eternamine is finally here. This update has added & changed the following things:
Content
- Pets are here! These companions will give you some help in your mining adventure with their various different abilities. Pets are unlocked with the new Pet egg item. On top of this, most pets can be upgraded for money.
- The shopkeeper is desperately trying to fill up his stock, he will now buy any items you may have for any of the main three currencies.
- Full controller support has been added
- Multiple new skills have been added to the skill tree
- 2 More leaderboards have been added. Blocks mined & Enemies defeated
- You can now toggle borderless fullscreen using F11
- A new secret achievement has been added...
Balance changes
- Ores in the dark mines can now drop random items
- Dark mines have received a big buff to their rewards
Bugs/fixes
- Fixed an issue where enemies would not give money when defeated
- Added an info panel to the rarity distribution panel
- Optimization in various places
