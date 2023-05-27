 Skip to content

Ghosts Of Tabor update for 27 May 2023

Patch 0.4.3080.13849

Patch 0.4.3080.13849

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.4.3080.13849 is now deployed, please consider restarting the Steam client and/or your Quest after patch is applied.

Also remember that servers always have a certain amount of down-time during patching, please keep an eye on our Discord server for timely updates.

➕UPDATES➕

  • Reworked reloading mechanics to be physics based and more realistic. AK mags require you to insert mag at an angle and rock in.
  • Added SG552 (gun) in game
  • Added new anti-cheat prevention measures added
  • Added plastic bottle, canteen and thermos water sources

✨ IMPROVEMENTS & TWEAKS ✨

  • Improved gripping bolts on sniper rifles
  • Improved performance by reducing the costs for trees and breakable glass
  • Improved safehouse items loading
  • Improved trigger responsiveness to open lids on items like cans and jars
  • Improved grenade pin pulling
  • Improved AI behavior
  • Improved water bottles with visible water line
  • Improved favorites list view
  • Optimized small gun components

🛠️ FIXES 🛠️

  • Fixed inconsistencies with AK mag slap
  • Fixed various bugs with helmet attachments such as NVGs
  • Fixed character footsteps sounds not being played at the correct position when using roomscale
  • Fixed NERDS going in knife pouch
  • Fixed backpack physics issues
  • Fixed vector irons not folding down
  • Fixed elevator doors spam grab exploit
  • Fixed (potentially) FOnlineIdentityEOSCore::ConnectLoginStatusChanged crash on Meta Quest2
  • Fixed makerov having mag release button
  • Fixed issue when entering a raid and checking your mag would cause your mag to now be empty (taking out and putting back in)
  • Fixed drawers in the armory stretching things
  • Fixed gunwall visualizer sometimes not showing if it had previously collided with an object

🪀 OTHER 🪀

  • Purple keycards rooms now require an Orange keycard instead
  • Disabled selling purple key cards. They will be deleted when you try to sell them
  • Removed Founding Founder DLC on Meta platforms (unless you own it)

⚠️ Known issues ⚠️

  • Unable to sell new items from the conveyor (new water bottles)

