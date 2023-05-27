Patch 0.4.3080.13849 is now deployed, please consider restarting the Steam client and/or your Quest after patch is applied.
Also remember that servers always have a certain amount of down-time during patching, please keep an eye on our Discord server for timely updates.
➕UPDATES➕
- Reworked reloading mechanics to be physics based and more realistic. AK mags require you to insert mag at an angle and rock in.
- Added SG552 (gun) in game
- Added new anti-cheat prevention measures added
- Added plastic bottle, canteen and thermos water sources
✨ IMPROVEMENTS & TWEAKS ✨
- Improved gripping bolts on sniper rifles
- Improved performance by reducing the costs for trees and breakable glass
- Improved safehouse items loading
- Improved trigger responsiveness to open lids on items like cans and jars
- Improved grenade pin pulling
- Improved AI behavior
- Improved water bottles with visible water line
- Improved favorites list view
- Optimized small gun components
🛠️ FIXES 🛠️
- Fixed inconsistencies with AK mag slap
- Fixed various bugs with helmet attachments such as NVGs
- Fixed character footsteps sounds not being played at the correct position when using roomscale
- Fixed NERDS going in knife pouch
- Fixed backpack physics issues
- Fixed vector irons not folding down
- Fixed elevator doors spam grab exploit
- Fixed (potentially) FOnlineIdentityEOSCore::ConnectLoginStatusChanged crash on Meta Quest2
- Fixed makerov having mag release button
- Fixed issue when entering a raid and checking your mag would cause your mag to now be empty (taking out and putting back in)
- Fixed drawers in the armory stretching things
- Fixed gunwall visualizer sometimes not showing if it had previously collided with an object
🪀 OTHER 🪀
- Purple keycards rooms now require an Orange keycard instead
- Disabled selling purple key cards. They will be deleted when you try to sell them
- Removed Founding Founder DLC on Meta platforms (unless you own it)
⚠️ Known issues ⚠️
- Unable to sell new items from the conveyor (new water bottles)
Changed files in this update