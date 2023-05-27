Share · View all patches · Build 11329533 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patch 0.4.3080.13849 is now deployed, please consider restarting the Steam client and/or your Quest after patch is applied.

Also remember that servers always have a certain amount of down-time during patching, please keep an eye on our Discord server for timely updates.

Reworked reloading mechanics to be physics based and more realistic. AK mags require you to insert mag at an angle and rock in.

Added SG552 (gun) in game

Added new anti-cheat prevention measures added

Added plastic bottle, canteen and thermos water sources

✨ IMPROVEMENTS & TWEAKS ✨

Improved gripping bolts on sniper rifles

Improved performance by reducing the costs for trees and breakable glass

Improved safehouse items loading

Improved trigger responsiveness to open lids on items like cans and jars

Improved grenade pin pulling

Improved AI behavior

Improved water bottles with visible water line

Improved favorites list view

Optimized small gun components

🛠️ FIXES 🛠️

Fixed inconsistencies with AK mag slap

Fixed various bugs with helmet attachments such as NVGs

Fixed character footsteps sounds not being played at the correct position when using roomscale

Fixed NERDS going in knife pouch

Fixed backpack physics issues

Fixed vector irons not folding down

Fixed elevator doors spam grab exploit

Fixed (potentially) FOnlineIdentityEOSCore::ConnectLoginStatusChanged crash on Meta Quest2

Fixed makerov having mag release button

Fixed issue when entering a raid and checking your mag would cause your mag to now be empty (taking out and putting back in)

Fixed drawers in the armory stretching things

Fixed gunwall visualizer sometimes not showing if it had previously collided with an object

🪀 OTHER 🪀

Purple keycards rooms now require an Orange keycard instead

Disabled selling purple key cards. They will be deleted when you try to sell them

Removed Founding Founder DLC on Meta platforms (unless you own it)

⚠️ Known issues ⚠️