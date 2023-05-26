- Fixed an error where multi-buying corporation upgrades was not applying a multi-benefit.
- Fixed ls clickable script links not opening the code correctly when ls was in a directory other than root
- Addressed an issue where a soft reset would not complete successfully due to runningScripts that were loaded onto the wrong server. We're still looking into what allowed for the invalid runningScript server data in the first place.
- Fixed the help text for alias to provide a new command format that works for assigning aliases with spaces/semicolons.
Bitburner update for 26 May 2023
More 2.3.0 hotfixes
