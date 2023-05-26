 Skip to content

Bitburner update for 26 May 2023

More 2.3.0 hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11329508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an error where multi-buying corporation upgrades was not applying a multi-benefit.
  • Fixed ls clickable script links not opening the code correctly when ls was in a directory other than root
  • Addressed an issue where a soft reset would not complete successfully due to runningScripts that were loaded onto the wrong server. We're still looking into what allowed for the invalid runningScript server data in the first place.
  • Fixed the help text for alias to provide a new command format that works for assigning aliases with spaces/semicolons.

