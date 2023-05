[UPDATE] Menu buttons.

[UPDATE] Lock hydra command for file and dirb quests.

[FIX] Black screen during license and game data loading.

[FIX] Stretching of loading background.

[FIX] Eliminated lag when leaderboard is created.

[FIX] Hide leaderboard after logout.

[FIX] Leaderboard will not load if the profile tab isn’t selected in the Settings app.

[FIX] The Settings app will not open when in a dojo.