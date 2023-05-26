Update Description for "Gorgeous and Fantastic Battle" on March 27, 2022

- Add: third person camera mode can be selected, free mode or follow mode.
- Add: When using the third person for the first time, a small window will pop up directly, and you can select the third person camera mode.
- Add: Sound effects when a character falls.
- Add: After eating in a tavern, a conversation appears and the food is very full.
- Correction: When the entire staff is full of blood, eating in a tavern prompts not to eat.
- Correction: Adjusted the speed of the actions of the skills "Thousand Mile Companion" and "Light Speed Cutting".
