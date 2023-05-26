Beta 0.126 - Another new mod: Periodic!

The 0.126 update is here and it introduces a new mod type: Periodic!

The Periodic mod periodically buffs the next effect in the stack. If you have it before an explosion mod for example, your explosives will be really strong, then normal a few seconds later, then really strong again. This lets you make guns that reward you for timing your shots or doing all your damage in bursts, but it comes at the cost of a less consistent gun.

The Periodic mod is also available in the free demo so anyone who wants to try it out can do so right now!

Complete list of changes included in 0.126:

Added a new mod effect: Periodic. It periodically improves the next effect that comes after it. For example, if it comes before a speed mod you'll get temporary bursts of speed. If you put it before a Dismember mod you'll do tons of limb damage in the brief windows where the mod is active and normal damage otherwise.

Greatly improved performance on low settings

Improved visuals on low settings

Stack Gun Heroes will now select graphics quality based on your hardware the first time you launch

Added a new "Ugly" preset for users who care only about performance and not prettiness

Fixed a bug causing menus to jitter on certain settings

Happy stacking!

-Unstackd