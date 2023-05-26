Mechanics/feature change.

Changed the shooting mechanics a bit. If the player is shooting while standing still, the player will continue to stand still allowing directional fire until the shooting has stopped. If the player shoots while running, the player will continue to run while shooting.

Changed the button that originally gave the player the ability to stand still and shoot to swap weapons.

Added the ability to store a second weapon. Make sure to check the control settings for the button updates. The stored weapon will be a small icon next to the word "Weapon" in the gui.

These changes are currently only for the Windows version. The MacOS will be updated in the next 24 hours.