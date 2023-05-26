【1.0.105 版本更新內容】修复了退宗问题！

[Version 1.0.105 Update] 27 May 2023, 03:00 update
- Fixed the issue that after becoming a Clan Leader:, going to the next area might receive a letter and change your status to a Rogue Cultivator after triggering an event.
- Fixed an issue where Tao souls could not be synthesized properly in the Tao Realm.
- Fixed an issue where the breakthrough to the next realm quest could not be opened properly after skipping the prologue.
- Fixed an issue where the Mythical Beasts might not generate itself properly after skipping the prologue chapter.
- Fixed an issue that caused the clan interface to get stuck under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where the skill ultimate word refresh probability of the DLC was incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where the DLC Ye yulou might cause the game to get stuck after resurrection when using the Avatar.
- Optimised some of the heart icons of the DLC.
Changed files in this update