 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 26 May 2023

【1.0.105 版本更新內容】修复了退宗问题！

Share · View all patches · Build 11329124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Version 1.0.105 Update] 27 May 2023, 03:00 update

  1. Fixed the issue that after becoming a Clan Leader:, going to the next area might receive a letter and change your status to a Rogue Cultivator after triggering an event.
  2. Fixed an issue where Tao souls could not be synthesized properly in the Tao Realm.
  3. Fixed an issue where the breakthrough to the next realm quest could not be opened properly after skipping the prologue.
  4. Fixed an issue where the Mythical Beasts might not generate itself properly after skipping the prologue chapter.
  5. Fixed an issue that caused the clan interface to get stuck under certain circumstances.
  6. Fixed an issue where the skill ultimate word refresh probability of the DLC was incorrect.
  7. Fixed an issue where the DLC Ye yulou might cause the game to get stuck after resurrection when using the Avatar.
  8. Optimised some of the heart icons of the DLC.

Changed files in this update

鬼谷八荒 Content Depot 1468811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link