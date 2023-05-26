v0.82 - 'Guns Guns Guns!'

The big stuff
- Added 'Stick Mode' option (menu > controls): this one is for gamepad/stick players, it will allow to play with the classic flight-sim 'roll & pull' kind of controls, which is now the default setting (if you prefer the simpler scheme, you can set it back to 'yaw & roll'). That is something that was already in the game but I decided to disable for silly reasons
- Bumped bullet thickness: so guns are a bit easier to aim and more fun in general
- AI is now limited by ceiling altitude the same as the player
- Added overheating mechanic to GAU-20 and AC-60: this is another feature I had dormant in the game
Tweaks
- Plane turning rates got bumped a bit
- 'Supersonic' variant has better strafing: it's now in the middle between base plane and the 'Vector'
- GAU-20 spread decreased a little (but same as before during overheating)
Bugfixes
- Some AI navigation bugs
- Frigates now attempt some obstacle avoidance
- Mouse sensitivity adjusted when zooming
