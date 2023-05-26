 Skip to content

Bloody Efforts update for 26 May 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.24: SMART BOTS

PATCH NOTES 1.24: SMART BOTS

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW Content:

  • Order System - you can command your allies in Bishop Ranked!

Card Changes:

  • Champion (3) (3):
    decreased bonus damage: 25% -> 20%.
  • NEW Champion (7):
  • NEW: Every 3rd Melee or Range Free Hit deals additional +10% Enemy Max Health damage.
  • OLD: 175% of Bonus Melee/Range Damage is added respectively to Free Range/Melee Hits as additional damage.
  • Mage (4):
  • decreased damage reduction: 20% -> 15%
  • Dwarf:
  • increased movement speed debuff : -10% -> -12%
  • increased jump debuff: -7% -> -10%

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Straw Fervor - changed to give bonus always, when 4 seconds out of combat.
  • Spider - increased timer 10 -> 12 seconds.
  • Draft picker - fixed issues with picking, banning and showing descriptions.
  • Zombies - can’t heal in base.
  • Fix bots’ target fixations - they can now choose targets better.
  • Add more bot types and behaviors.

