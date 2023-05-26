PATCH NOTES 1.24: SMART BOTS

NEW Content:
- Order System - you can command your allies in Bishop Ranked!
Card Changes:
- Champion (3) (3):
decreased bonus damage: 25% -> 20%.
- NEW Champion (7):
- NEW: Every 3rd Melee or Range Free Hit deals additional +10% Enemy Max Health damage.
- OLD: 175% of Bonus Melee/Range Damage is added respectively to Free Range/Melee Hits as additional damage.
- Mage (4):
- decreased damage reduction: 20% -> 15%
- Dwarf:
- increased movement speed debuff : -10% -> -12%
- increased jump debuff: -7% -> -10%
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Straw Fervor - changed to give bonus always, when 4 seconds out of combat.
- Spider - increased timer 10 -> 12 seconds.
- Draft picker - fixed issues with picking, banning and showing descriptions.
- Zombies - can’t heal in base.
- Fix bots’ target fixations - they can now choose targets better.
- Add more bot types and behaviors.
Changed files in this update