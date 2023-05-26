- 553-fix-issue-with-clientserver-out-of-sync-inventory by @Sont3k in #555
- 554-fix-issue-with-distortion-lens-that-works-in-idle-mode by @Sont3k in #556
- 552-ping-is-not-calculated-in-server-list by @Sont3k in #557
- 475-update-fmod-to-latest-version-to-fix-issue-with-not-loaded-libraries-in-release-build by @Sont3k in #558
- 559-small-visual-redesign-of-main-menu by @Sont3k in #560
SCP: EVENT CLASSIFIED Playtest update for 26 May 2023
SCP: Event Classified v0.25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2381371 Depot 2381371
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update