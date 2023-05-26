 Skip to content

SCP: EVENT CLASSIFIED Playtest update for 26 May 2023

SCP: Event Classified v0.25

Share · View all patches · Build 11328951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 553-fix-issue-with-clientserver-out-of-sync-inventory by @Sont3k in #555
  • 554-fix-issue-with-distortion-lens-that-works-in-idle-mode by @Sont3k in #556
  • 552-ping-is-not-calculated-in-server-list by @Sont3k in #557
  • 475-update-fmod-to-latest-version-to-fix-issue-with-not-loaded-libraries-in-release-build by @Sont3k in #558
  • 559-small-visual-redesign-of-main-menu by @Sont3k in #560

Changed files in this update

