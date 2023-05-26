Cruise Ship Manager update - quality-of-life fixes and translations revisions

Ahoy, shipowners!

Cruise Ship Manager gears up for the weekend with the new update. Thanks to your feedback, we could locate some additional issues, as well as propose quality-of-life fixes to make your experience with the game consistent and clear.

Additionally, we have located a translation issue that was present in some tutorials regarding shipbuilding and room placement. Suggestions that all rooms must be linked and that you should place corridors between them are leftovers from the demo.

In the full game, corridors exist behind all rooms and link them automatically. You can leave open spaces between rooms and it will cause no issues and will allow you to sail out without any problems. The only things that should be connected are all decks on the ship - This allows for vertical movement of passengers and crew, and without it, you won't be able to sell tickets and leave the port. At the start, stairs are used to connect decks. Later on, you can also use elevators, which take up significantly less space than stairs.

We're deeply sorry for making the rules of building the ship confusing.

The hotfix introduces the following changes:

Removed the mentions of corridors and room linking from tutorial content in all language versions

Made routes set for Janitor (Storage room) transferable between cruises, so there is no need to reassign them manually each time. Only rooms that were moved by the player or sold will be also removed from the route.

Fixed the issues with the customization of large cabins - restored the color change and decor change options

Fixed the issues with loading the routes between harbors on the map (the path was not drawing on the map, the cruise length counter was freezing, and reputation gains were lowered when it happened)

Added a visual signal that you can input the number of provisions/fuel in the shop using numeric keys instead of the left/right arrows

Made resource shop values reset after purchase to avoid accidental purchases

Fixed the distance counter - added the missing decimal separator (eg. 1008 m -> 100.8 m)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1730240/Cruise_Ship_Manager/