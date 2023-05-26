Paint panel has been updated - Restore and save settings have been implemented.

Damage to cars has been increased.

Fuel is now decreasing more quickly.

A maximum withdrawal limit of 1M has been introduced at the bank.

Light issues with the new vehicle have been fixed.

Tuning wheel restore error.

Polishing error has been fixed.

Gas station closing error in the evenings has been fixed.

Headlights not saving error has been fixed.

Fast fueling issue has been resolved.

Error with falling below repairs has been fixed.

Crash error when taking a loan from the bank has been fixed.