Patch 1.1 Beta 3

Published more bug fixes and improvements based on feedback:
- added new upgrades: vampirism, more syringes, zombie health up, bursters, hibernation
- added fullscreen map display in inventory
- made vaccines heal more if max health is higher
- made so shotgun shoots from tip of gun instead of base
- fixed misslr missiles not covering entire boss room
- fix shadow blob appearing on top of player at start of a level sometimes
- fixed bug where enemy upgrades were applied twice when obtained
This update is on the beta branch
To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game on the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.
The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"
Changed depots in beta branch