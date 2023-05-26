Patch 1.1 Beta 3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Published more bug fixes and improvements based on feedback:

added new upgrades: vampirism, more syringes, zombie health up, bursters, hibernation

added fullscreen map display in inventory

made vaccines heal more if max health is higher

made so shotgun shoots from tip of gun instead of base

fixed misslr missiles not covering entire boss room

fix shadow blob appearing on top of player at start of a level sometimes

fixed bug where enemy upgrades were applied twice when obtained

This update is on the beta branch

To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game on the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.

The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"