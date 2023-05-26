 Skip to content

CuDo Playtest update for 26 May 2023

Some more big changes

26 May 2023

The following changes have made it into this update:

  • Framepacing
  • Vsync is now turned off by default due to the introduction of framepacing
  • Controllers now also work in the game menus
  • Enemies that spawn throughout the game now also scale according to active powerups

Framepacing is a feature that I've worked on for a bit now to try and reduce input latency as best as I can. Framepacing reduces input latency by trying to only update and render as close to when the gpu needs the frame instead of at the beginning of every frame time.

If you have issues with this feature you can disable it using the L key on your keyboard. This will run the game without vsync and framepacing. If you want traditional vsync it can then still be toggled using the V key.

