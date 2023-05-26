 Skip to content

Eresys update for 26 May 2023

PATCH 0.6.1

PATCH 0.6.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH 0.6.1 Quick patch
Updated and improved performance for some foliage, made the book pages location be randomized and other tweaks and fixes

ISLAND FOLIAGE
-Now the Whole environment is more rich with foliage
-Modified all the foliage to increase performance by a few fps
-Fixed an issue where certain foliage will not fade away at all after a long distance

IN GAME CUSTOMIZATION
-Added a new menu that allows you to change your cultist aspect in game (menu only appears in the temple map)
-The aspect menu change is at the right of the in-game menu, above the friends list (friend list relocated to the lower right)
-Aspect changes made in this menu also save when closing the game

PAGE LOCATIONS RANDOMIZATION
-Added randomized location element to pages and added 2 new possible locations for every page
When the game begins the page's spawn location is randomized between the 3 possible locations around the general area, this should help alleviate the monotony for those who already memorized the page's spawn locations

IDOL PIECE ALTARS
-Added a faint whispers SFX to the altars that create the pieces needed for the alternate ending
-Added some text that appears when you get close to them
Small additions to make those altars slightly creepier

OTHER
-Added a few scrolls and book pages pickups in the primordial chamber
-Changed warning type text triggers like the "cursed ground warnings" to only trigger once, it could be annoying seeing it pop up each time you get near them
-Added ¨Primordial beings¨ tab in the cult guide, to explain that once fed, they can reward you with a bloodsphere
-Slightly reduced the time Lurker (light monster) looks at you before running away
-Changed friend list location to the lower right of the screen
-Adjusted some of the safezones near the spawn areas
-Adjusted player noise while in safezone

FIXES
-Fixed a bug when launching the game, you needed to click once for the main menu to become responsive
-Fixed a bug when using a controller you could change cultist appearance even if you weren't in the Host/Join menus
-Tweaked AI so it's not able to attack when running away (before, after being stunned, while it was looking for a way to escape if you were in its path it would play the attack animation and possibly damage you, that was unfair and unclear)
-Tweaked how name tags are set on spawn, to fix a potential bug where the nametags were swapped between players
-Improved collision for some of the corpse assets we use for decoration
-Simplified and improved collision of the pyramids with the cursed tomes on top
-Fixed a possible bug where the collision for some collectables was enabled even thought the collectable was hidden (mainly the collectables that become available only after creating blood spheres)
-Fixed an area where performance would drop around the alternate ending altar
-Fixed a possible bug where the Primordial mask was defaulted to and selected without having completed the side mission required first
-Fixed a few more minor bugs reported by the community

REMINDER
This update is now live, if for whatever reason the update doesn't show up, restart steam.
And remember, for co-op sessions, all players must have the same game version! With this new patch, game version will be Eresys 0.6.1

FUTURE CONTENT

