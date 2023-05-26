PATCH 0.6.1 Quick patch

Updated and improved performance for some foliage, made the book pages location be randomized and other tweaks and fixes

ISLAND FOLIAGE

-Now the Whole environment is more rich with foliage

-Modified all the foliage to increase performance by a few fps

-Fixed an issue where certain foliage will not fade away at all after a long distance

IN GAME CUSTOMIZATION

-Added a new menu that allows you to change your cultist aspect in game (menu only appears in the temple map)

-The aspect menu change is at the right of the in-game menu, above the friends list (friend list relocated to the lower right)

-Aspect changes made in this menu also save when closing the game

PAGE LOCATIONS RANDOMIZATION

-Added randomized location element to pages and added 2 new possible locations for every page

When the game begins the page's spawn location is randomized between the 3 possible locations around the general area, this should help alleviate the monotony for those who already memorized the page's spawn locations

IDOL PIECE ALTARS

-Added a faint whispers SFX to the altars that create the pieces needed for the alternate ending

-Added some text that appears when you get close to them

Small additions to make those altars slightly creepier

OTHER

-Added a few scrolls and book pages pickups in the primordial chamber

-Changed warning type text triggers like the "cursed ground warnings" to only trigger once, it could be annoying seeing it pop up each time you get near them

-Added ¨Primordial beings¨ tab in the cult guide, to explain that once fed, they can reward you with a bloodsphere

-Slightly reduced the time Lurker (light monster) looks at you before running away

-Changed friend list location to the lower right of the screen

-Adjusted some of the safezones near the spawn areas

-Adjusted player noise while in safezone

FIXES

-Fixed a bug when launching the game, you needed to click once for the main menu to become responsive

-Fixed a bug when using a controller you could change cultist appearance even if you weren't in the Host/Join menus

-Tweaked AI so it's not able to attack when running away (before, after being stunned, while it was looking for a way to escape if you were in its path it would play the attack animation and possibly damage you, that was unfair and unclear)

-Tweaked how name tags are set on spawn, to fix a potential bug where the nametags were swapped between players

-Improved collision for some of the corpse assets we use for decoration

-Simplified and improved collision of the pyramids with the cursed tomes on top

-Fixed a possible bug where the collision for some collectables was enabled even thought the collectable was hidden (mainly the collectables that become available only after creating blood spheres)

-Fixed an area where performance would drop around the alternate ending altar

-Fixed a possible bug where the Primordial mask was defaulted to and selected without having completed the side mission required first

-Fixed a few more minor bugs reported by the community

REMINDER

This update is now live, if for whatever reason the update doesn't show up, restart steam.

And remember, for co-op sessions, all players must have the same game version! With this new patch, game version will be Eresys 0.6.1

FUTURE CONTENT

