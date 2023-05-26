PATCH 0.6.1 Quick patch
Updated and improved performance for some foliage, made the book pages location be randomized and other tweaks and fixes
ISLAND FOLIAGE
-Now the Whole environment is more rich with foliage
-Modified all the foliage to increase performance by a few fps
-Fixed an issue where certain foliage will not fade away at all after a long distance
IN GAME CUSTOMIZATION
-Added a new menu that allows you to change your cultist aspect in game (menu only appears in the temple map)
-The aspect menu change is at the right of the in-game menu, above the friends list (friend list relocated to the lower right)
-Aspect changes made in this menu also save when closing the game
PAGE LOCATIONS RANDOMIZATION
-Added randomized location element to pages and added 2 new possible locations for every page
When the game begins the page's spawn location is randomized between the 3 possible locations around the general area, this should help alleviate the monotony for those who already memorized the page's spawn locations
IDOL PIECE ALTARS
-Added a faint whispers SFX to the altars that create the pieces needed for the alternate ending
-Added some text that appears when you get close to them
Small additions to make those altars slightly creepier
OTHER
-Added a few scrolls and book pages pickups in the primordial chamber
-Changed warning type text triggers like the "cursed ground warnings" to only trigger once, it could be annoying seeing it pop up each time you get near them
-Added ¨Primordial beings¨ tab in the cult guide, to explain that once fed, they can reward you with a bloodsphere
-Slightly reduced the time Lurker (light monster) looks at you before running away
-Changed friend list location to the lower right of the screen
-Adjusted some of the safezones near the spawn areas
-Adjusted player noise while in safezone
FIXES
-Fixed a bug when launching the game, you needed to click once for the main menu to become responsive
-Fixed a bug when using a controller you could change cultist appearance even if you weren't in the Host/Join menus
-Tweaked AI so it's not able to attack when running away (before, after being stunned, while it was looking for a way to escape if you were in its path it would play the attack animation and possibly damage you, that was unfair and unclear)
-Tweaked how name tags are set on spawn, to fix a potential bug where the nametags were swapped between players
-Improved collision for some of the corpse assets we use for decoration
-Simplified and improved collision of the pyramids with the cursed tomes on top
-Fixed a possible bug where the collision for some collectables was enabled even thought the collectable was hidden (mainly the collectables that become available only after creating blood spheres)
-Fixed an area where performance would drop around the alternate ending altar
-Fixed a possible bug where the Primordial mask was defaulted to and selected without having completed the side mission required first
-Fixed a few more minor bugs reported by the community
