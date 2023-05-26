The Island is now Live!

The Island has arrived! Some Pacific travelers may experience a sense of déjà vu, but rest assured, any resemblance to real life locations is entirely coincidental.

Updates:

Specialty enemy spawns now occur at the same number of kills regardless of difficulty level (upgrades are still affected by difficulty level).

Altitude indicator now reports radar (distance above ground) altitude rather than barometric (distance above sea level) altitude.

Resolution button now displays current resolution and refresh rate; pressing it cycles through all available resolutions.

Race ammo-drops take effect instantly, are now labeled "FARP", and shouldn't fail to activate anymore. Additionally, they utilize a particle effect rather than a real-time light to improve performance and aesthetic.

Logic for friendly fire during the evacuation game type has been tweaked to handle exceptions at the end-game scenario and the casualty pickup scenario- if you kill civilians you've already rescued (within the tolerance dictated by difficulty level), they will be left behind when the end-game is triggered. If you kill the cop when you need him to go pick up a/the casualty, you'll have to wait for him to "recover" before you can continue mission.

There is a Chicken in Lulu City, at Hyena Point, and in the Pineapple fields just north of the airfield. Do with this information what you will.

As aways, thank you so much for your help and support in making this the best experience I can offer you all!

I have left the U.S. Army, which has given me much more time to dedicate to this map, the next big objective (porting to iOS), and the next project. Stay tuned!

-Raulboy