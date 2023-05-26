First Devlog 0.1 UPDATE (gamepad support and more)

First of all, we are thankful for any kind of feedback, be it positive or negative. The work on the game continues. If you have any suggestions or reports, feel free to post them below or in the suggestions tab in the discussions.
This is what we changed/added
* We added an option for auto-targeting enemies (You can turn it on/off in the menu)
- We added plenty of new sounds for animals, be it wolfs, rats, deer, or many more.
- Initial gamepad support (still experimental, some simulates gamepad)
- We have fixed an issue with saving. Previously you could get items from the chest, reload, and the chest would respawn with the same things.
- Issue with music fadeout has been fixed
- We deleted the rats in pit fights because people were locking on them instead of enemies.
- Health and mana regeneration has been nerfed
- Animals now have fixed collisions ( some of them)
- Fixed some grammar, keep in mind that it's still WIP
- Fixed colisions of some objects
- We added some combat tweaks, NPC's now will also have stamina, and they won't be able to block for eternity. The same applies to players. Now it'll take stamina to block.
- New monsters added
- Added more default discovered recipes and reduced teachers' amount.
- We have added take all button
- A lot of new loot to plunder in the Sea Side/Great forest
- Some performence fixes in the Sea Side
- Added few new locations in the Sea Side
- Now player will be able to find spells in certain places around the map (Sea Side for now, but in the future it'll be on all maps)
- Added new buildings models for immersion (we will implement more of them on the maps in the future)
- Some of the minor bugs mentioned in the discussion were fixed
- Mining Ore now just take one hit
Changed files in this update