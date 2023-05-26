Happy Friday friends! End of May patch is here! 💙
Here are the details for all the fixes and changes you'll find in this patch:
Additions:
- Animal friendship cards
- Food recipes to inventory crafting UI (Currently windows only, will be added to mac next patch)
- A new map: includes location names & shop hours
- Marriage
- +10 / -10 Arrows added to to Alonzo's shop
- Time stops when your sell bin & chest are open
- Additional SFX
Fixes / Adjustments:
- Elorian Economy takes a major hit, crop profits have been lowered
- Tool upgrade bug has FINALLY been found and squashed
- Tools do not use energy unless you are interacting with an item
- Fishing energy used has been halved
- Weapons no longer use energy
- NPC shop schedules have been cleaned up
- Cattail & pine nut spawn rate has been fixed
- Fish no longer vanish near water edges
- Fishing rods, swords & hammers can be destroyed
- Extracting honey does not restart timer on beehouse
- Friendship quest clean up
- Other spawn rate adjustments
- Windmills spin again
- A million other tiny things we wont bore you with
Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you 💙
https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW
The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
