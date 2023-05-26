Share · View all patches · Build 11328611 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Happy Friday friends! End of May patch is here! 💙

Here are the details for all the fixes and changes you'll find in this patch:

Additions:

Animal friendship cards

Food recipes to inventory crafting UI (Currently windows only, will be added to mac next patch)

A new map: includes location names & shop hours

Marriage

+10 / -10 Arrows added to to Alonzo's shop

Time stops when your sell bin & chest are open

Additional SFX

Fixes / Adjustments:

Elorian Economy takes a major hit, crop profits have been lowered

Tool upgrade bug has FINALLY been found and squashed

Tools do not use energy unless you are interacting with an item

Fishing energy used has been halved

Weapons no longer use energy

NPC shop schedules have been cleaned up

Cattail & pine nut spawn rate has been fixed

Fish no longer vanish near water edges

Fishing rods, swords & hammers can be destroyed

Extracting honey does not restart timer on beehouse

Friendship quest clean up

Other spawn rate adjustments

Windmills spin again

A million other tiny things we wont bore you with

