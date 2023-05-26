 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 26 May 2023

End of May patch

Happy Friday friends! End of May patch is here! 💙

Here are the details for all the fixes and changes you'll find in this patch:

Additions:

  • Animal friendship cards
  • Food recipes to inventory crafting UI (Currently windows only, will be added to mac next patch)
  • A new map: includes location names & shop hours
  • Marriage
  • +10 / -10 Arrows added to to Alonzo's shop
  • Time stops when your sell bin & chest are open
  • Additional SFX

Fixes / Adjustments:

  • Elorian Economy takes a major hit, crop profits have been lowered
  • Tool upgrade bug has FINALLY been found and squashed
  • Tools do not use energy unless you are interacting with an item
  • Fishing energy used has been halved
  • Weapons no longer use energy
  • NPC shop schedules have been cleaned up
  • Cattail & pine nut spawn rate has been fixed
  • Fish no longer vanish near water edges
  • Fishing rods, swords & hammers can be destroyed
  • Extracting honey does not restart timer on beehouse
  • Friendship quest clean up
  • Other spawn rate adjustments
  • Windmills spin again
  • A million other tiny things we wont bore you with

