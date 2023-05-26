 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Device of Bakudan update for 26 May 2023

Second achievement patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 11328532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One of the hidden achievements was impossible to unlock, but now...

You can access a secret level by typing "bakudan" while on the main menu!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2328891 Depot 2328891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link