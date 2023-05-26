Second achievement patch!

One of the hidden achievements was impossible to unlock, but now...
You can access a secret level by typing "bakudan" while on the main menu!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
One of the hidden achievements was impossible to unlock, but now...
You can access a secret level by typing "bakudan" while on the main menu!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update