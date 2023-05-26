 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hard Life Game update for 26 May 2023

Update 26.05.23

Share · View all patches · Build 11328503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved road positioning in some locations.
  • Added system for the player to be able to sleep (go to the bed in the player's house and press F if he is really tired the player will sleep).
  • Fixed a defect in the Menu.
  • Changed the sound of the machine.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2349591 Depot 2349591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link