Patch v1.0.3 - Buffs, Nerfs and Invisible gun bug

Hello everyone,

I want to say first thank you to all that have supported Night Gate. It has been enjoyable watching some of the Youtube videos that have come out about that game. There has also been some good constructive feedback. I am well aware of the game's shortcomings, and this was largely a big experiment for me to make a sandbox game coming off my more linear projects. This was a big learning experience and a fun project to work on.

Changes:

-Grendels final boss battle has been buffed on Hard. Now he is assisted by two Alpha Vampires.

-Alpha Vampires have been nerfed when not in "Boss mode" (when they don't have Boss bars their health is much lower).

-There was a bug with the guns turning invisible, not sure the cause but I put a check on that which I think should fix it.

-The Fan Boat has a bit more "bounce" to it when you stop and go.

-The throwing Axe impact detection has been improved before it showed blood FX when it would hit certain static objects.

-I fixed a bug where a journal message would cut in while examining an object in Dairy Town after you get the TNT.

Happy Hunting.