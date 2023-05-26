Patch 1.0.1

Deers, rabbits, jackalopes and penguins now respawn.

Penguins always loot animal fat.

Fixed that Tara Brown can be killed if you talked to the Brown brothers before (quest).

Water and fertilizer increase growth speed of sown crops more (+50%).

Some translations have been corrected.

