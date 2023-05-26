 Skip to content

Above Snakes update for 26 May 2023

Patch 1.0.1

Build 11328463

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Deers, rabbits, jackalopes and penguins now respawn.
  • Penguins always loot animal fat.
  • Fixed that Tara Brown can be killed if you talked to the Brown brothers before (quest).
  • Water and fertilizer increase growth speed of sown crops more (+50%).
  • Some translations have been corrected.

We hope that you enjoy Above Snakes so far and kindly ask you to consider leaving a Steam review or extend on your already existing review if you have more to say about the game. Thanks a lot ❤️

Changed files in this update

