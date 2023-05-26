Patch 1.0.1

- Deers, rabbits, jackalopes and penguins now respawn.
- Penguins always loot animal fat.
- Fixed that Tara Brown can be killed if you talked to the Brown brothers before (quest).
- Water and fertilizer increase growth speed of sown crops more (+50%).
- Some translations have been corrected.
We hope that you enjoy Above Snakes so far and kindly ask you to consider leaving a Steam review or extend on your already existing review if you have more to say about the game. Thanks a lot ❤️
Changed files in this update