Roots of Pacha update for 26 May 2023

1.0.12

Build 11328447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feats

  • Storage boxes and belts can now be auto-sorted by tags.
  • Improved performance of tall grasses in the Savanna.
  • Improved animal herd regeneration.

Fixes

  • Trading didn’t subtract more than 255 of the same item.
  • Prickly Pear didn’t look ready to harvest when domesticated.
  • Some tall grasses in the Savanna remained after cutting them.
  • Tag order was inconsistent between items.
  • Fences were invisible but still collidable in interactive cutscenes.
  • Torch buff not working when mounted.
  • Taming Steam Achievements used to count only currently tamed and not ever tamed.
  • Repeatable plants behaved like non-repeatable [spoiler]in the jungle[/spoiler]
  • Ada’s [spoiler]sick animals[/spoiler] quest finished before talking to her, making it impossible to craft [spoiler]medicines[/spoiler].
  • Some players were unable to water the [spoiler]vines in the last sand room[/spoiler].
  • In multiplayer, players were sent to bed, and other errors when joining a game after it had been paused for a long time.
  • In multiplayer, racing could lead to errors because of time desync.
  • Typos and variable injections.
  • Reported schedule errors.
  • Reported dialogue errors.

Changed files in this update

