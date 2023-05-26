Feats
- Storage boxes and belts can now be auto-sorted by tags.
- Improved performance of tall grasses in the Savanna.
- Improved animal herd regeneration.
Fixes
- Trading didn’t subtract more than 255 of the same item.
- Prickly Pear didn’t look ready to harvest when domesticated.
- Some tall grasses in the Savanna remained after cutting them.
- Tag order was inconsistent between items.
- Fences were invisible but still collidable in interactive cutscenes.
- Torch buff not working when mounted.
- Taming Steam Achievements used to count only currently tamed and not ever tamed.
- Repeatable plants behaved like non-repeatable [spoiler]in the jungle[/spoiler]
- Ada’s [spoiler]sick animals[/spoiler] quest finished before talking to her, making it impossible to craft [spoiler]medicines[/spoiler].
- Some players were unable to water the [spoiler]vines in the last sand room[/spoiler].
- In multiplayer, players were sent to bed, and other errors when joining a game after it had been paused for a long time.
- In multiplayer, racing could lead to errors because of time desync.
- Typos and variable injections.
- Reported schedule errors.
- Reported dialogue errors.
Changed files in this update