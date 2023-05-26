 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

0xFF update for 26 May 2023

230526 version 23241

Share · View all patches · Build 11328412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When helicopter climbs above rated threshold, fuel indicator blinks at double speed.
Fuel-consumption penalty, when helicopter climbs above rated threshold, is much lower.
Threshold when player dies of very low health, was tweaked.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2218761 Depot 2218761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link