When helicopter climbs above rated threshold, fuel indicator blinks at double speed.
Fuel-consumption penalty, when helicopter climbs above rated threshold, is much lower.
Threshold when player dies of very low health, was tweaked.
0xFF update for 26 May 2023
230526 version 23241
Changed files in this update