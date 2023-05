Share · View all patches · Build 11328384 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 18:09:27 UTC by Wendy

ChangeLog

-Adjustement For the aiming animation of Desert Pheonix

-some adjustement codes of network

-Solo option have been disabled whyle Multiplayer is same.

knowing issues:

-when joining server There is a message of error connecting session , wip to correct this !

Thanks !!.