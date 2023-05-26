New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

Two New Scenes To Come

Hello again traveler, you have once more stumbled upon cutscenes that are work in progress. Fear not, for next week we will release one of them fully finished and the other one the week after. Both scenes are how the party enters the beautiful but icy town of Swordbreak and they meet some familiar faces. Reunited again, the Black Lotus decides to have a girls night for the good old times.Both scenes are not yet testable, but please stay tuned to see them fully finished.

Respawn Button

Something you can test is the new respawn option in the pause menu, which can get you out of sticky situations if you ever get stuck somewhere while exploring.

Enemy Health Bar Changes

You will no longer be able to see an enemy’s health bar when it’s far away and out of combat. This should make ambushes a bit more interesting since you won’t be able to see the big red health bar of a skeleton who thinks he’s hiding from a mile away.

Optimization

Lastly, we’ve been working on optimizing the game so that it runs well on as many machines as possible. There is still more that needs to be done, but hopefully you’ll be able to feel the difference while playing. Especially in VR.

What game has the coolest character movement?

Assassin's creed has climbing, so does Mirror's Edge, Elden Ring has Torrent, the double jumping spirit steed, GTA has cars, bikes and planes, other games have dashes and teleportation. But what game do you think has the most interesting way to explore the world?