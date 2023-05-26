The Adventure Begins: Cinderstone Online's Beta Stress Test

Hello, Adventurers of Cinderstone Online!

We are excited to announce that our stress test is now live! But let's not forget, this is still a beta version, and being in beta means there will be bugs and missing features. It's all part of the journey, and we appreciate your understanding and patience as we continue to improve the game.

We thought it would be useful to share some of the key features that are not yet active or completed:

Chapter 2: This chapter is still under construction, as we are working hard to make it the best it can be. Map Completion: The feature to complete maps is not yet available. Secondary Item Crafting: For the moment, you won't be able to craft secondary items. We are excited to see what you'll create once this feature is live. Weapon Crafting: Similarly, the crafting of weapons is also not yet available. Patience, blacksmiths! Tester Discovery: We have not yet activated the tester discovery feature. Sieges: These epic battles are still on hold. Wellington Dungeon: Unfortunately, this dungeon isn't operational just yet. We're doing our best to get it up and running for all of you daring explorers.

And, of course, there are various other bugs that we are tackling.

Remember, the upcoming early access release will still be a beta. It's not the final product, but a crucial step in our journey. The true launch will come this summer with the release of version 1.0. Get ready for the 'great wipe' when we reset and start fresh!

We'll continue to work tirelessly to improve the Cinderstone Online experience, and your feedback is invaluable to us. So, step into our world, explore, and let us know what you think.

Here's to the journey ahead!