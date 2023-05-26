Unknown Origins is released!

Hi everyone, very quick post just to say you should all be receiving the download for the new patch now.
Patch notes can be found here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2242100/view/3693560197221776052
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi everyone, very quick post just to say you should all be receiving the download for the new patch now.
Patch notes can be found here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2242100/view/3693560197221776052
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update