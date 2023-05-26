• [new] if a daily limit has been reached it will be shown in the HUD
• [new] new sounds and effects for the one lurking in the depth
• [fix] corrected wrong currency for shop
• [tune] "He who must not be named", got a tactical upgrade
• [tune] mined asteroid resources are placed below items, in order to better see them, @Dingo
Subspace Discovery update for 26 May 2023
v0.10.5 - 2023-05-26
