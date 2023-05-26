 Skip to content

Food Factory update for 26 May 2023

Minimap, screenshot mode, fixes 1.30

Share · View all patches · Build 11328280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added minimap - moved quest window to the right side of the screen. Minimap can be turned off in Gameplay options
  • Added tracking option - can be set and removed via Map window
  • Added screenshot mode - [DOT] key
  • Conveyor filterer fix
  • Quest window hiding is saved now and wont be show till clicked to show it again
  • Conveyor legs fix for Elastic Conveyors to prevent blocking items when set one above another
  • Machine gate correction push the objects with less force



