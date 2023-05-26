Minimap, screenshot mode, fixes 1.30

- Added minimap - moved quest window to the right side of the screen. Minimap can be turned off in Gameplay options
- Added tracking option - can be set and removed via Map window
- Added screenshot mode - [DOT] key
- Conveyor filterer fix
- Quest window hiding is saved now and wont be show till clicked to show it again
- Conveyor legs fix for Elastic Conveyors to prevent blocking items when set one above another
- Machine gate correction push the objects with less force
