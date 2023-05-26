Experimental Update, May 26th, 2023

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just updated the experimental branch of The Riftbreaker for beta testing purposes. This update brings some crash fixes, and balancing changes, as well as updates some placeholder assets to their final versions.

This update is (most likely) incompatible with any current mods. Please remove all mods before playing. MAKE SURE TO MAKE A BACKUP COPY OF YOUR SAVE FILES! Make a copy of 'The Riftbreaker' folder from your documents and keep it safe.

With all these warnings out of the way, here’s how to access the experimental branch:

create a backup copy of your save folder (Documents/The Riftbreaker)

disable Steam Cloud save backup for The Riftbreaker

go to your Steam Library

right-click on The Riftbreaker

select 'Properties,’ then 'Betas,’ and use the following password: IknowWhatImDoing

After that, you will be able to choose 'experimental' from the drop-down menu. Download the update, play the game, and let us know if you encounter any issues. We also have a channel on our Discord: #rb-experimental-feedback - we highly encourage you to join in and share your feedback.

**

**

The listed changes are the differences between the versions from May 24th and today.

Changes

Changed the model and effects for Energy Trap

All traps have an accompanying ruin model now.

Updated Fire Trap model and particle effects.

Updated Physical Trap model and effects.

Trap damage intervals and values have been tweaked.

Cooldown in cluster and sonic grenades increased from 1 to 3 seconds.

Floating mines of all varieties now have better effects and actually float up and down.

Cluster grenades can bounce off enemies before the first explosion.

The game will now display a warning icon on saves that were created with mods.

The barricade consumable now has an updated model.

Tweaked effects for energy pylons.

Shortened cooldown for antimatter ball from 120 to 90 seconds.

Fixes