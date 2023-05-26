 Skip to content

Dead Unending update for 26 May 2023

Dead Unending Path Notes 1.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Muzzle flash reduced
  • Shared storage problem with containers resolved
  • Additional instructions added to numerous items including food, melee weapons, map, etc
  • Trophy table achievement bug rectified
  • Improved melee weapon hit detection reliability on enemies

