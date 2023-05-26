- Muzzle flash reduced
- Shared storage problem with containers resolved
- Additional instructions added to numerous items including food, melee weapons, map, etc
- Trophy table achievement bug rectified
- Improved melee weapon hit detection reliability on enemies
Dead Unending update for 26 May 2023
Dead Unending Path Notes 1.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
