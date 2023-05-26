- Mouse right click to draw custom arrows. (purple)
- Fix a rare bug where creating a lobby may crash the game.
- Fix the bug where green arrows did not show in spectator mode.
Chinese Chess Party (Xiangqi) update for 26 May 2023
Update Notes for May 27th (build 11328043)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2336551 Depot 2336551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update