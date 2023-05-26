 Skip to content

Chinese Chess Party (Xiangqi) update for 26 May 2023

Update Notes for May 27th (build 11328043)

Share · View all patches · Build 11328043

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mouse right click to draw custom arrows. (purple)
  • Fix a rare bug where creating a lobby may crash the game.
  • Fix the bug where green arrows did not show in spectator mode.

