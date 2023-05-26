Extended Holiday Weekend Playtest

After the success of the first playtest a few weeks ago, we're excited to announce the launch of our second formal playtest!
Emails were sent out at 12p CST for this weekend's playtesting opportunity for those of you that have signed up to our playtesting program.
Feedback from last session:
- "Floor is what is going to break friendships"
- "It's like a video game version of Most Extreme Elimination Challenge (MXC) with Kenny Blankenship as your host"
- "Mario Party minigames mixed with Fall Guys"
- "Very Mario Party, violence among friend will be inevitable 🤣"
Games being played during this session:
Blizzard Bombers
Cosmic Colors
Snowball Showdown
Slippery Slopes
Leaping Lasers
Due to the extended holiday weekend, we also included the first playtest's 5 games too:
Floor is Lava
Eruption Evasion
Bomb Barrage - Tied for Favorite Mini Game of Playtest
Dungeon Doors - Tied for Favorite Mini Game of Playtest
Goal Rush
How do I sign up?
We have 6 total playtesting sessions scheduled throughout the summer to get general feedback on gameplay before our release this winter. So sign up to get notified for our next opportunity in the coming weeks and get a chance to play before anyone else!
https://mailchi.mp/049b3c53ac7c/pyramid-lake-games-newsletter