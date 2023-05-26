Extended Holiday Weekend Playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 11327980 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy

After the success of the first playtest a few weeks ago, we're excited to announce the launch of our second formal playtest!

Emails were sent out at 12p CST for this weekend's playtesting opportunity for those of you that have signed up to our playtesting program.

Feedback from last session:

"Floor is what is going to break friendships"

"It's like a video game version of Most Extreme Elimination Challenge (MXC) with Kenny Blankenship as your host"

"Mario Party minigames mixed with Fall Guys"

"Very Mario Party, violence among friend will be inevitable 🤣"

Games being played during this session:

Blizzard Bombers



Cosmic Colors



Snowball Showdown



Slippery Slopes



Leaping Lasers



Due to the extended holiday weekend, we also included the first playtest's 5 games too:

Floor is Lava



Eruption Evasion



Bomb Barrage - Tied for Favorite Mini Game of Playtest



Dungeon Doors - Tied for Favorite Mini Game of Playtest



Goal Rush



How do I sign up?

We have 6 total playtesting sessions scheduled throughout the summer to get general feedback on gameplay before our release this winter. So sign up to get notified for our next opportunity in the coming weeks and get a chance to play before anyone else!

