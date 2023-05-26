 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floor is...What!? update for 26 May 2023

Extended Holiday Weekend Playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 11327980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After the success of the first playtest a few weeks ago, we're excited to announce the launch of our second formal playtest!

Emails were sent out at 12p CST for this weekend's playtesting opportunity for those of you that have signed up to our playtesting program.

Feedback from last session:

  • "Floor is what is going to break friendships"
  • "It's like a video game version of Most Extreme Elimination Challenge (MXC) with Kenny Blankenship as your host"
  • "Mario Party minigames mixed with Fall Guys"
  • "Very Mario Party, violence among friend will be inevitable 🤣"

Games being played during this session:

Blizzard Bombers

Cosmic Colors

Snowball Showdown

Slippery Slopes

Leaping Lasers

Due to the extended holiday weekend, we also included the first playtest's 5 games too:

Floor is Lava

Eruption Evasion

Bomb Barrage - Tied for Favorite Mini Game of Playtest

Dungeon Doors - Tied for Favorite Mini Game of Playtest

Goal Rush

How do I sign up?

We have 6 total playtesting sessions scheduled throughout the summer to get general feedback on gameplay before our release this winter. So sign up to get notified for our next opportunity in the coming weeks and get a chance to play before anyone else!

https://mailchi.mp/049b3c53ac7c/pyramid-lake-games-newsletter

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link