Hello!

For those who did not know, I work as a chef and due to work I have very little free time for my projects, so the release of updates is constantly delayed, however, I read all your feedback and error messages, trying to pay attention to fixing them.

Today I decided to upload a test update for those who have been playing for a long time and managed to accumulate a huge number of the same items, in this update you can exchange them for profile experience in the warehouse window. In the future, items will be traded for junk that you can use to craft new items, so if you don't need profile experience, you can wait and make a better trade. Also in this update, you can open all the boxes that you have accumulated, all in the same warehouse window, go to which you can through the main menu by clicking on the "Storage" button.

In general, this update will have a lot of new things, a new interface, a new resource, new buildings, I won’t describe everything yet, because, as I wrote above, this update is a test one and after some time I will upload a new full-fledged update with a full description of all fixes and innovations.

Please note that the test update is released only for Windows operating systems and will most likely break old saves, so for it to work correctly, you will need to clean your game worlds.

You can download a test update in the following way: right-click on the game in the steam client, in the drop-down window click on the "properties" tab, then click on the "beta versions" tab and select "test_update - Test update branch", after that close the window and wait for the update to download.

If you find bugs, or you have any suggestions, write in the discussions of the game's community center, I will be glad to all your messages!