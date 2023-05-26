 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

First Day update for 26 May 2023

1.2.13?

Share · View all patches · Build 11327925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!
For those who did not know, I work as a chef and due to work I have very little free time for my projects, so the release of updates is constantly delayed, however, I read all your feedback and error messages, trying to pay attention to fixing them.

Today I decided to upload a test update for those who have been playing for a long time and managed to accumulate a huge number of the same items, in this update you can exchange them for profile experience in the warehouse window. In the future, items will be traded for junk that you can use to craft new items, so if you don't need profile experience, you can wait and make a better trade. Also in this update, you can open all the boxes that you have accumulated, all in the same warehouse window, go to which you can through the main menu by clicking on the "Storage" button.

In general, this update will have a lot of new things, a new interface, a new resource, new buildings, I won’t describe everything yet, because, as I wrote above, this update is a test one and after some time I will upload a new full-fledged update with a full description of all fixes and innovations.

Please note that the test update is released only for Windows operating systems and will most likely break old saves, so for it to work correctly, you will need to clean your game worlds.

You can download a test update in the following way: right-click on the game in the steam client, in the drop-down window click on the "properties" tab, then click on the "beta versions" tab and select "test_update - Test update branch", after that close the window and wait for the update to download.

If you find bugs, or you have any suggestions, write in the discussions of the game's community center, I will be glad to all your messages!

Changed depots in test_update branch

View more data in app history for build 11327925
First Day Content Depot 1067811
Хранилище First Day Linux Depot 1067812
Хранилище First Day Mac Depot 1067813
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link