KOTCL developer diaries: we know what you do in the dark!

Knock-knock, adventurers!

Our newest diary is here – we've brought our book where everything that happened this week is recorded. Pour yourself a pint of elven ale, roast a steak, and let's go!

The end is merely the beginning

The endings are still not fully finished, but there's very little left to do! The pages of our book are getting fuller each day as the old endings that you've seen many times before are finding their place in that big tome too. Our narrative designers have been eagerly anticipating the meeting with the first brave soul who dares to explore all the storylines. Are you ready to accept this challenge?

Mortis knows what you do in the dark

We were wandering through the development department and accidentally found ourselves in a completely dark room. Suddenly there was a rustle and a sigh, and then red eyes lit up right in front of us. Now we don't know what we should do with our new tenant. The debates about its new form went on for quite a while. First, it showed us all its eyes:

Then we asked the creature to change its form a bit. Now we can't get enough of its cute expressions:

Eyes can tell a lot about you... even if you’re a monster lurking in the darkness.

A secret addition to the deck

Every time we think we've finally gathered the deck we need, someone keeps slipping new card art between the pages of our diary. Well, we can't help but show them to you, as we're flipping through the book together.

The work on the final battle is still in progress. We've already settled on the mechanics and are still passionately discussing their implementation. All the while the animation department is preparing everything for the units' functioning. We've even managed to update the game and fix numerous bugs!

The old-timers remembered the golem, so they immediately started playing with him after the update, as he reappeared and brought along a fantastic item. What kind of item is it? Find out for yourselves by unlocking this amazing ally in the game!

That's it for today.

See you in the next diary!

