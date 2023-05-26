V0.4.0 Just Came Out

Hi everyone! I hope you're all doing well on this fine day of accidental sex. Let's get down to business, shall we?

This version is shorter than the previous one. It's shy of 11k words in length… though there are 500 words of commentaries because we all know how important those are… There are 2 new sex scenes and 4 new CG sets. And can we take a moment just to lick my artist's ass? The man is a saint, and I have my disgustingly-wet nose all over his art. Stunning, all of them!

Releasing this version today means that there won't be any update next month. I have too much work on my shoulders these days, and my artist can't keep up.

Changelog V0.4.0

Game

Added an option in the extra section to access the commentaries

Story