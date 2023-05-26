Release Announcement

As Kool & the Gang said 43 ago: Celebrate good times, come on!

And today we have plenty of cause for celebration, because today - right now, in fact - OrbWars is finally getting it's full release!

It's been a long way full of twists and turns, as well as the occasional rock on the road, making for a bumpy ride, but finally we have reached our destination and we here at Neox Games think it was well worth it. From the small little student project it started out as originally and the level based twin stick shooter party game to the cooperative roguelite it is today, OrbWars has seen quite a few iterations and we really think that, thanks to the hard work of everyone involved and your constructive feedback over the years this is the best one yet, and one we are proud to invite you to play.

Since our last major update when we revealed the switch to a roguelite gameplay to you, we have continuously worked hard on improving the game further and adding more features to the game, some of which we already hinted at in the last update announcement.

To get more specific, here are the major contents updates of this release:

Hank's Shop is back in business: Hank has reopened his store, and he shifted his business model a bit to adapt to the economy of roguelite titles better. At his headquarters in the ToyBox he continues to offer players advice and trades sticker sets for fresh coats of paint for your favourite OrbWarrior. But in addition to that you can now find him in his brand new outposts while out adventuring, where he sells you various useful items to help you on your quest.

Speaking of the freash coats of paint Hank sells: Our user interface also got a new paint job! Each and every menu got touched up to make navigating them a smoother and more pleasant experience, taking you less out of the action of the gameplay.

Where's the challenge?: Right here, because Holly is back at her side hustle, charging you out of your hard earned coins in return for letting you through mysterious portals. Behind these you will find challenging rooms that will require you to put all your abilities as a OrbWarrior on display if you want to win the prize.

Cream of the crop: The Elite Mob Encounters we teased in the Rogue Announcement are finally here! Boasting a wide array of powerful traits in various combinations, these foes really require you to pull no punches on the battlefield.

A whole new experience to explore: Literally! You can now pick experience as your reward for completing rooms, allowing you to level up and unlock powerful talents which should help you progress further through the dungeons of OrbWars.

These Romans are crazy: Last but not least, the RomanRobots world has undergone massive adjustments and is now properly integrated into the roguelite gameplay loop. New traps, enemies, environments and of course bosses await you and are ready to put an end to your run!

So what are you waiting for? Gather your friends, dive into the (as of yet) definite version of OrbWars and aid the OrbWarriors in their quest for justice!