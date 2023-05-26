 Skip to content

The Conquest of Go update for 26 May 2023

Patch 0.26.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the display of the SGF markup "X" on example diagrams that are used in the glossary and tooltips in the move history panel.
  • Removed the sign out button from the online menu when accessed from the Go board screen.

