- Fixed an issue with the display of the SGF markup "X" on example diagrams that are used in the glossary and tooltips in the move history panel.
- Removed the sign out button from the online menu when accessed from the Go board screen.
The Conquest of Go update for 26 May 2023
Patch 0.26.2
