Ver 3.0 Update

You can now eat berries or wheat and meat while full health, and gain extra health. (Extra health is lost over time)

Weapon skins can be optionally enabled after unlocking (they are all enabled by default). When only one skin is enabled, the weapon class will adopt this skin by default, when multiple skins are enabled, the weapon class will appear randomly between enabled skins, and when all skins are disabled, the weapon class will adopt the original skin.

Modified part of the "Sage" professions, strengthened the weak professions, including partner function enhancement.

Some of the "Fighter" professions have been modified to strengthen the weaker professions, including the spinning axe and the circling axe.

Changed some of the "Poet" professions to strengthen the weak professions, including improved gold acquisition.

Fixed misalignment of damage numbers.

One new character is added.