Summer Splash Update!

Welcome to the Beach Cove, a new map full of adventure and excitement! This map is packed with beautiful scenery, including towering cliffs, crystal-clear water, and even a mysterious shipwreck waiting to be explored.

Players can explore and navigate through the cove. The terrain is perfect for chasing and hiding, with plenty of rocks to duck behind and a complex network of ziplines and swinging ropes. And, if you're feeling brave, you can venture into the depths of the shipwreck to uncover its secrets.

So, are you ready to dive into the Beach Cove? It's time to tag, explore, and make memories in this exciting new map!

Plus, the Summer Splash Bundle is now available for purchase! Get these awesome cosmetics, only available for a limited time!