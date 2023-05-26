This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NEW RAINBOW SIX SIEGE STREAMER CHARMS FOR Y8S2!

Announcing the next Streamer Charms!

Each season will bring the release of new charms, as well as a return of the streamer’s charms from previous seasons!

New

FooYa

IceCold

Athieno

Marciu

Returning









Ad9m Alfredoplays AnneMunition Beaulo Bighead Bnans Braction CCSesports Drid FastAnne Gabbo Heideltraut Interro JerichoFive JessGOAT Jynxzi Just9n Kalera KingGeorge KittyR6 LagonisR6 Lil_Lexi Lt Custard Lusorkoeffizient MacieJay Mag6 M3RYLAND Matimi0 MrBboy45 Narcoleptic Nugget Nesk PaladinAmber Patife Pengu RazaH REMGURI / 렘쨩 Rubsarb SexyCake Sha77e Shorty shroud SilphTV Tatted Tranth Varsity WhiteShark67 yo_boy_roy z1ronic Zander ziGueira GarfieldIsDoc BikiniBodhi Supr RyyFyy FoxA Nerdengenheiro MinimicheggaRainbow6itacom Jost_Rekt Just_Ryuk Paluhh Poxonlox

How to acquire charms

These charms are only available by subscribing to the respective streamer’s Twitch channel with a linked Ubisoft account. For more information on how to link your Ubisoft and Twitch account, as well as opt in for Twitch Drops, please refer to this FAQ.

How to get involved

We are always on the lookout for additional content creators to add to the program. If your goal is to see your charm in game, we use the following criteria to begin the selection process for potential candidates:

This is an evolving program so to reflect this, the following requirements have been adjusted.

Requirements to be considered

Approximately 150+ concurrent viewers.

Average of 10 Rainbow Six streams per month.

Average of 20 hours of Rainbow Six streamed per month.

Positive standing with Ubisoft/Rainbow Six Siege.

High quality level of content.

Twitch Partnered.

Rainbow Six Siege reserves the right for final decision.

Consideration for Removal