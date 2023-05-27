 Skip to content

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 27 May 2023

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.46.0

Build 11327602

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Implemented realistic basic ballistics (not yet tied to the wind and the earth's magnetic field) for small arms (including stationary machine guns 12.7 and 14.5 mm). Finally, all weapons and armored vehicles have a realistic physical model for projectiles and bullets.
  • Introduced a basic rear sight correction for all weapons (now the rear sight is set at about 100m, depends on the muzzle velocity.)
  • Added muzzle velocity for all weapons, data was taken from authoritative weapon sources. Now you can understand how 9x19 differs from 5.56x45, etc.
  • Fixed the balance of some vehicles and weapons in the global campaign.
  • Added economic information about your resources in the global campaign (to be finalized).
  • Fixed damage for 23mm, 25mm and 30mm projectiles (increased x2 times against light vehicles).
  • Added the ability to change weapons to the mouse wheel in battle.
  • Fixed penalties for "imperialism" (penalties reduced).

